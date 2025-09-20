Aizawl: Former IPS officer C Lalthanmawia was sworn in as the ombudsman of an independent local body in Mizoram on Friday, officials said.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh administered the oath of office at a ceremony held Lamp lighting and graduation ceremony of Army institute of nursing held in Guwahatiat the Raj Bhavan.

The event was attended by Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K. Sapdanga, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C. Lalsawivunga, Forest Minister Lalthansanga, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima and Leader of the Opposition Lalchhhandama Ralte, among other dignitaries.

The appointment follows the passage of the Mizoram Local Bodies Ombudsman Bill, 2025, during the Assembly’s monsoon session on August 28.

The legislation empowers the ombudsman to inquire into cases of corruption, maladministration, or irregularities involving local bodies, elected representatives, and public servants.

Lalthanmawia began his career in the Mizoram Police Service in 1989 and was inducted into the AGMUT cadre of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2022.

Over the years, he served in various key posts, including Director of Fire and Emergency Services and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Police Modernisation).

Recognised for his contributions to public service, he received the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2012 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2020.

He retired from government service on February 28.