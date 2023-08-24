DIMAPUR: A village youth of Noklak district in Nagaland has created an environment-friendly woodstove that can be used for cooking and various other purposes.

Besides the woodstove created under the brand name ‘Made in Noklak Woodstove’, Tumong of Noklak village in Nagaland had also created an electric bike and dryer machines in recent years.

Tumong, in his 20s, won the runner-up prize in the Nagaland Start-Up Green Innovation Challenge held at Dimapur YouthNet office on August 16, 2023.

Noklak deputy commissioner Arikumba launched the ‘Made in Noklak Woodstove’ at White Hall in Noklak village on August 22.

The Thang Students’ Union in Nagaland promoted the ‘Made in Noklak Woodstove’ initiative and organised the launching programme.

The DC commended Tumong for his strong determination in creating an environment-friendly woodstove.

He advised Tumong to consider obtaining patent rights for his innovative invention with guidance from the relevant department.

Calling him an asset for Noklak district, Arikumba expressed hope that Tumong’s innovative ideas would benefit the district as a whole.

The DC urged him to maintain the same zeal and interest for his innovative ideas in the future.

He assured that the district administration would provide all possible assistance Tumong in the future.

During the launching programme, Tumong explained the various uses of the woodstove, including cooking.

He said the woodstove will be made available in the market in Nagaland.

Tumong expressed his gratitude to all who had assisted him in the process of creating the woodstove.

He specifically thanked former Nokla DC Noklak Reny Wilfred, former SP Dr Pritpal Kaur and the industries and commerce department who had contributed to making his dream a reality.