Guwahati: At least seven people were detained in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur, Assam in connection with an alleged scam involving the public distribution system (PDS) of rice.

The alleged scam was uncovered in the Dhekiajuli area of Assam’s Sonitpur district recently.

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell has taken seven individuals into custody for interrogation, sources revealed on Friday. Among those detained are five fair price shop owners and two employees of a cooperative society.

Also Read: Assam: Biker crosses border from Bangladesh, police launch search operation

The individuals who have been detained in connection with the alleged scam are identified as Surajit Senapati, Anirudh Pal, Bhaskarjyoti Kar, Khubir Tati, Subrat Bonik, Mridul Taran, and Ashok Ghosh.

According to reports, the accused have been accused of engaging in the illegal sale of rice that was specifically allocated for the welfare of beneficiaries.

Also Read: Assam: Biker crosses border from Bangladesh, police launch search operation

Prompt action was taken after a team from the CM’s Vigilance Cell arrived in Dhekiajuli earlier in the day to investigate the matter.

Further investigations will be conducted to ascertain the extent of the scam and bring to light any additional individuals involved in the unlawful distribution of rice.