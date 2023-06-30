DIBRUGARH: The administration of Dibrugarh district in Assam has refuted reports of “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh being on hunger strike inside Dibrugarh central jail

The reports were based on claims made by Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur.

Kirandeep Kaur had claimed that Amritpal Singh and his associates were on hunger strike against the “deplorable facilities” at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Kaur said that she came to know about the pro-Khalistan leader’s ‘protest’ during her weekly visit to her husband.

She claimed that the pro-Khalistan leaders lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam were permitted to make phone calls and being “served unhygienic food”.

Amritpal Singh’s wife complained that the cook at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam consumes tobacco while cooking.

Notably, tobacco is prohibited according to the Sikh rehat maryada (code of religious conduct).

“The detained men are not allowed to make phone calls. It would have saved their family members an estimated amount of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, which were spent for travel to Dibrugarh jail,” she claimed.

Speaking to this correspondent, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka said that according Punjab jail manual the detained persons should be allowed to make phone calls to the family members but the Dibrugarh jail administration cannot give them the permission because the case belongs to Punjab.

“If the Punjab government gives us the permission, then they can call to their family members,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh district in Assam – Biswajit Pegu, meanwhile, has denied reports that Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is on hunger strike inside the jail, as claimed by Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur.

Amritpal Singh has been lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam since April 23.

“It’s not correct. They are not on any hunger strike. They had planned a hunger strike as they had certain demands,” the DC said.

Dibrugarh Additional SP (security) David R Neingaite also denied having any information regarding the same.