New Delhi: The Congress party strongly criticized the Centre on Thursday after police halted Rahul Gandhi‘s convoy near Bishnupur in Manipur.

The Congress accused the central government of resorting to “autocratic methods” to obstruct Gandhi’s “compassionate outreach” to those affected by ethnic violence in Manipur.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The government’s actions are completely unacceptable and undermine constitutional and democratic norms.”

Gandhi was stopped en route to Churachandpur, where he intended to visit relief camps. Police officials claimed it was a precautionary measure to prevent further violence. Later, he travelled to a relief camp by helicopter and interacted with the violence-hit people.

“I came to listen to all my brothers and sisters in Manipur. People from all communities have been welcoming and loving. It is unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Manipur needs healing. Peace must be our top priority,” Gandhi said on Twitter after meeting some victims at the relief camp.

A spokesperson for the BJP National stated that several civil society organizations had urged Rahul Gandhi not to visit Manipur, accusing him of inciting tensions. In response, Mallikarjun Kharge reacted, stating, “Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Manipur was stopped by police near Bishnupur. He was going there to meet the people suffering in relief camps and provide a healing touch in the strife-torn state. PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left the state to fend for itself.”

“Now, the disastrous double-engine governments are using autocratic methods to obstruct Rahul Gandhi’s compassionate outreach. This is entirely unacceptable and violates constitutional and democratic norms. Manipur needs peace, not confrontation,” he added.

K.C. Venugopal, Congress General Secretary for Organization, who accompanied Rahul Gandhi, called the incident unfortunate.

“Such actions have no place in a democracy. At a time when the victims in Manipur are suffering, Rahul ji is in Manipur to deliver a message of peace and harmony. Manipur needs healing, not further discord. It is our constitutional right to travel across Manipur, interact with the people who have suffered so much, and build bridges between communities,” he said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that it is the duty of every patriot to make efforts for peace and brotherhood in the country.

She questioned, “Rahul Gandhi ji went to share the pain of the people of Manipur and spread the message of peace. The BJP government should do the same. Why does the government want to stop Rahul Gandhi ji?”

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal on Thursday for a two-day visit to Manipur.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, called it “most unfortunate” that the Modi government was preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting the relief camps and engaging with people outside Imphal.

He asked, “The prime minister may choose to remain silent or inactive, but why hinder Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to listen to all sections of Manipuri society and provide a healing touch?”

Speaking at a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the prime minister will not go to Manipur and if Mr Gandhi goes to calm this atmosphere of violence and hatred, Prime Minister Modi will leave no stone unturned to stop him.

“What is the fear after all? Is it that your failure and insensitivity will be exposed or is it that he has enmity with love and peace,” she asked.