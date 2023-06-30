Guwahati: A motorcyclist from Bangladesh has allegedly crossed the border on his bike and arrived in Assam’s Karimganj district, prompting a search operation by the police, officials stated on Thursday.

According to the police, the biker entered the Indian territory, covering a distance of approximately 30 km on Wednesday evening, before abandoning his bike in the Karimganj area. Police found the abandoned bike in the middle of the road.

Karimganj district SP Partha Pratim Das said the Border Security Force (BSF) had momentarily opened the gates of the international border for maintenance work, providing an opportunity for the biker to illegally enter Indian territory.

“The incident took place during twilight hours, and for unknown reasons, the BSF did not resort to shooting. As soon as we received the information, we promptly initiated a search operation,” said Das.

Das added that the biker managed to ride all the way to Karimganj before abandoning his bike. “The region is situated approximately 30 to 35 km from the border. We have initiated a manhunt and expect to apprehend the individual soon,” he stated.

The bike, bearing a Sylhet registration number, was discovered by a special police unit. SP Das mentioned that the BSF would communicate with their counterparts in Bangladesh regarding the incident.

In the meantime, C.P. Meena, the Deputy Inspector General of the BSF’s Mizoram Cachar Frontier, visited Karimganj on Thursday and held meetings with BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officers. He emphasized that this was the first reported incident of its kind in the area.