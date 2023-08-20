GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah has taken yet another dig at chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Congress president said that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is “angling for the PM’s chair”.

“When over-ambitious Himanta Biswa Sarma was a minister, he wanted to be CM. Now that he is CM, given his nature, he is angling for the PM’s chair,” said Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah.

Bhupen Borah made this statement while reacting to the recent development, where veteran BJP leader and former union minister Rajen Gohain resigned from cabinet status.

“Why else did his closest camp-follower and minister Jayanta Malla suggest 72-year old Rajen Gohain to retire? Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh are also 72?” questioned Borah.

He added: “By talking about Rajen Gohain, is the Himanta camp actually signalling Modi and Rajnath to make way for him?”

The Assam Congress chief further said that “difficult times” lie ahead for the “original BJP” under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.