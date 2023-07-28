Guwahati: Amid the ongoing war of words with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the Golaghat triple murder case, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Friday tendered an unconditional apology to the people for his recent controversial statements on Lord Krishna.

Borah expressing repentance for his remarks sought forgiveness from the people of Assam.

He said that last night his grandfather visited him in his dream and made him realize the “gravity” of his mistake.

He added that his forefathers also advised him to visit the Namghar to seek solace through prayers.

He further said that he apologised only because he had realised that those comments were a mistake and it had hurt the people.

“I am not afraid of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma”, he asserted while tendering the apology.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bhupen Borah will be arrested if an FIR is filed by someone against the state Congress president for his remark on Lord Krishna.

While hitting back at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “love-jihad” remark on the Golaghat triple murder case, Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said Lord Krishna marrying Rukmini was also a love-Jihad.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Golaghat triple murder case was a result of “love jihad”.

The term is usually used by many right-wing politicians that allege a campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through seduction.