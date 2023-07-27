GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah will be arrested.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (July 27).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bhupen Borah will be arrested if an FIR is filed by someone against state Congress president for his remark on Lord Krishna.

While hitting back at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “love-jihad” remark on the Golaghat triple murder case, Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said Lord Krishna marrying Rukmini was also a love-Jihad.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Golaghat triple murder case was a result of “love jihad”.

The term is usually used by many right-wing politicians that allege a campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through seduction.

The victims, identified as Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh were allegedly killed by accused Najibur Rahman Bora.

Their bodies were found with multiple injuries, indicating a brutal attack with sharp weapons.

The accused, 25-year-old Najibur Rahman Bora, is a qualified mechanical engineer.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the sensational Golaghat triple murder case in Assam.

(This is breaking story)