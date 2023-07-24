GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the Youth Congress has asked chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to change his name to Himanta ‘Washing Machine’ Sarma.

“When you were involved in the Louis Berger scandal and the Saradha scam, your name was Himanta Biswa Sarma. Now that you have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and seemingly washed away all sins like a washing machine, why don’t you rename yourself Himanta ‘Washing Machine’ Sarma,” the Assam Youth Congress stated.

This statement from the Assam Youth Congress came as a reaction to a tweet by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, wherein he gave reasons for his decision to replace India with Bharat in his twitter handle bio.

“In my previous bio, I mentioned Assam, INDIA. However, I forgot to update it after my journey from the INDIAN National Congress to the BHARATIYA Janata Party. Now, I have proudly changed my bio to Assam, BHARAT,” Sarma stated in a tweet.

On July 18, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma removed the word India from his Twitter bio and replaced it with Bharat.

This act by the Assam chief minister came on the day the opposition parties renamed the Congress-led united progressive alliance (UPA) to Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

In a possible reaction to the renaming of the UPA to INDIA by the opposition parties, the Assam CM had stated that the name India was given by the British and represents the colonial era.

“Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for BHARAT,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.