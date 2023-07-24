NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has refused to put a stay on the ongoing delimitation exercise in the Northeast state of Assam.

The delimitation exercise in Assam conducted by the election commission (EC) will continue, the Supreme Court stated on Monday (July 24).

A bench of chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it would not be appropriate to interdict the process at this stage.

“At this stage when delimitation has commended having due regard to issuance of the draft proposal on June 2023, it would not be proper to interdict the process at this stage,” the Supeme Court stated in its order.

It added: “Hence while reserving the constitutional challenge, we are not issuing any orders restraining the election commission to take any further steps.”

Also read: It’s nothing new: Assam DGP on threats by ULFA-I

However, the Supreme Court stated that it will keep a close watch on the delimitation exercise in Assam.

The top court has agreed to examine the validity of section 8A of the representation of people act and issued notice to the central and Assam governments on the petitions challenging the same.

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions by Assamese intellectual Hiren Gohain and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan.

The petitions challenged the delimitation exercise in Assam, conducted by the election commission.