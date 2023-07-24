GUWAHATI: Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh has reacted to the threats given to him by the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I).

Reacting to the threats by ULFA-I, Assam DGP GP Singh said that there is “nothing new” in the threats by the rebel outfit.

He claimed that he had been receiving such threats by various terrorist outfits during his long police career.

“It’s nothing new. ULFA-I is not the only organisation. I received such threats from various terror outfits in career,” said Assam DGP GP Singh.

He added: “We get paid to do our jobs and I don’t see any need to give importance of such threats.”

It may be mentioned here that the ULFA-I, recently, issued an open threat letter to Assam DGP GP Singh giving him an ultimatum to stop “fake encounters” in the state.

“Stop fake encounters or leave Assam,” the ULFA-I had stated in its threat letter to DGP GP Singh.

The threat letter was issued by the ULFA-I after personnel of the Indian Army and Assam police arrested a woman in Dibrugarh district over suspicious links with the outlawed outfit.

“The arrested woman has links with the ULFA-I. So stop harassing people of Assam by falsely taking our name,” senior ULFA-I leader Rumel Axom stated in a statement.

Furthermore, ULFA-I also claimed that a person named Hem Chetia of Sivasagar district in Assam, who was arrested on charges of extortion also has no links with the outfit.

“Hem Chetia of Geleki in Sivasagar, who was recently arrested and was shot in the leg by the police as he allegedly tried to escape, also no ties with ULFA-I,” Rumel Axom said.