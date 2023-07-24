Guwahati: The Government of Assam has announced its decision to abolish several vacant posts deemed non-essential in the new age of administration.

The move comes as the state implements e-Office and other e-mode measures to enhance governance efficiency.

According to a memorandum issued by the personnel department, the abolition of positions will be carried out across all departments of the Government of Assam.

The new administrative measures have facilitated a more scientific, systematic, and time-bound approach to official matters, leading to the identification of certain under-utilized positions as non-essential in the present context.

The memorandum read, “In the new age of administration and governance, the Government of Assam has given more impetus for processing the Official matters in a more scientific, systematic and 1time bound manner for efficient public service delivery.”

“The introduction of the e-Office and other e- modes of administrative measures have made some posts non-essential in the Departments due to their under-utilization in the present context. Those non-essential vacant posts of the Departments are required to be abolished regularly and the Departments will take necessary steps for abolition of the non-essential vacant posts in consultation with the Finance Department,” stated the memorandum.

As the non-essential positions are abolished, the government will move to create new essential and need-based posts, if necessary.

The process of creating these positions will involve close collaboration between the personnel and finance departments of the state government.

“Alternatively, new essential and need-based posts, if at all necessary, may be created by the Department in consultation with Personnel Department and Finance Department. For this, the Departments will undertake a regular exercise to identify non-essential posts and examine any requirement of essential posts that needs to be created”, read the memorandum.

It added, “The administrative Departments will henceforth send the requisition of only essential vacant or new posts to the Assam Public Service Commission/ Recruitment Board/ Recruitment Commissions constituted, for recommending eligible candidates.”