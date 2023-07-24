GUWAHATI: A tragic incident in Guwahati, Assam resulted in the death of a young man who fell into a pothole near Gate Hospital in the Mathgharia locality.

The deceased has been identified as Saurav Das.

The incident as per reports occurred on Friday night, and despite being rushed to GNRC Hospital for treatment, Saurav succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident took place when the youth was on his way to pick up a birthday gift.

Unfortunately, he fell into the excavated pit that was allegedly not marked, leading to the fatal accident.

While the pit was open for several days, district administration filled the pit only after the accident.

Saurav Das obtained his engineering degree from Jorhat Engineering College last year.

In June, a class 11 student lost her life after being run over by a school bus near the Rajdhani Masjid intersection in Guwahati, Assam.

It may be mentioned even this accident was a result of a dug-up pit on the roadside.

Soon after the accident took place, almost all were quick to blame the school bus driver for the accident that claimed the life of the young girl.

Many claimed that the school bus (AS-01-PC-7411) approached from behind and collided with the scooter, causing both occupants to fall onto the road.

Locals expressed outrage, attributing the accident to the bus’s “high speed”.

However, CCTV footage from the area paints a different picture.

The footage put to rest claims of the bus being responsible for the accident.

The CCTV footage, in fact, shows that the school bus, involved in the accident, was not at a “high speed” as was claimed earlier.

In fact, the bus was cruising at a decent speed

Neither did the school bus change lane nor approached the scooter from behind.

It was the scooter that appeared from behind the school bus and tried to overtake it from the left side.

While the scooter tried to overtake the bus, a massive hole on the road, with dirt piled up around it, appeared suddenly before the scooter.

The rider of the scooter tried to negotiate with the hole but failed to do so and in the process lost control over the two-wheeler and fell.