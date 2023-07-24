GUWAHATI: A young woman hailing from Manipur was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Rupnagar area of Guwahati, Assam.

The woman was found hanging at the rented house she was living in.

She was identified as Rebika Thaodam, originally from Manipur.

However, after her being found dead, the family of the deceased lodged a complaint against Rohit Saikia, who is believed to have been in a relationship with Rebika Thaodam.

During the preliminary investigation by the police, it came to light that the two had been in a relationship for approximately one-and-a-half years.

The Bhangagarh Police following the initial investigation apprehended the accused, Rohit Saikia, and are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.