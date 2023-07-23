Guwahati: In the wake of the continuous violence and disturbance in Manipur, lasting for nearly three months, Axom Nagarik Samaj in Assam has expressed deep concern and anguish over the situation.

The organization has called for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, holding his government responsible for the failure to curb violence and restore peace in the state.

The situation in Manipur has been dire, with over 100 reported deaths and more than 50,000 people rendered homeless during the past three months.

There have been troubling reports of the state police being involved in violence against the Kuki community, adding to the severity of the crisis.

Axom Nagarik Samaj criticized the “double engine” BJP government’s inability to maintain peace and accuses it of coming to power by promoting hatred. The organization believes that the Chief Minister has lost all moral authority to continue governing a state plagued by such violence and loss of life.

The Central government has also faced criticism for not taking swift action to address the escalating situation.

Calls for the President’s rule imposition and early removal of the Chief Minister went unheeded, resulting in further loss of innocent lives.

The recent viral video depicting the horrifying incident of two women being paraded naked and gang-raped has added fuel to the fire.

The Prime Minister’s delayed response and perceived indifference to the situation have drawn sharp criticism.

Axom Nagarik Samaj asserted that such incidents reveal the lack of genuine concern for the Northeast region from the BJP-led government.

The organisation also called for a judicial inquiry, as ordered by the Supreme Court of India, to investigate the root causes of the violence in Manipur.

It contended that money and hatred may help political polarization and electoral victories but are insufficient in maintaining law and order within society.

Furthermore, the Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convenor have faced condemnation for their silence on the Manipur violence. Recent remarks made by the Assam Chief Minister regarding the rape incident have been deemed condemnable, as they appear to downplay the severity of the crime.

Axom Nagarik Samaj also raised concerns about the emerging tensions between Meiteis and Mizos and urged the Mizoram and Central governments to take decisive measures to prevent further deterioration of the situation in Mizoram.