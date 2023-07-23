Dibrugarh: Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest in Dibrugarh on Saturday following Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba’s revelation that a committee of Group of Officers (CGO) had recommended the closure of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) at Namrup.

The AASU members took out a rally in Dibrugarh town before proceeding to burn the effigy of the union minister Khuba.

They also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh demanding that the government reconsider its decision to close the plant.

Protesting the decision, members of the Namrup Fertilizer Workers’ Union along with locals burnt the effigies of the union minister, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and local MLA Taranga Gogoi.

In a written reply to Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s questions in the Lok Sabha regarding the revival of BVFCL Namrup, Khuba had mentioned that a CGO in its meeting held on August 12, 2022 chaired by CEO, NITI Aayog had recommended the closure of BVFCL.

He further mentioned that as per the New Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) Policy for Atmanirbhar Bharat, ‘Fertilizer’ sector is a non-strategic sector and in non-strategic sectors, Public Sector Enterprises shall be considered for privatization, where feasible, otherwise such enterprises shall be considered for closure.

The BVFCL located in Namrup in Dibrugarh district has been struggling to stay afloat due to a huge decline in production.

The Namrup-1 unit of the BVFCL which was set up in 1969 was shut down in 2017 while the remaining two units, Namrup-2 set up in 1976 and Namrup-3 set up in 1987 have been struggling due to outdated technologies and machinery.

There has been a huge decline in the production of urea in the two units in recent years because of which the fertilizer plant is unable to cater to the huge demand of urea in the country. In 2018, the Centre had approved in-principle the proposal for setting up of a fourth unit at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore. However, no progress has been seen since then.

The AASU has demanded that the government reconsider its decision to close the BVFCL Namrup plant.

The closure of the BVFCL Namrup plant would have a devastating impact on the local economy. The plant provides direct employment to over 1,000 people and indirect employment to thousands more.

It is also a major source of revenue for the Assam government. The closure of the plant would also have a negative impact on the agricultural sector in the region. The plant produces urea, which is a key fertilizer used by farmers. The closure of the plant would mean that farmers would have to find alternative sources of fertilizer, which could drive up the cost of production.

The AASU has called on the government to reconsider its decision to close the BVFCL Namrup plant. They have also urged the government to take steps to revive the plant and make it operational again. The AASU has argued that the plant is still viable and that it can be revived with proper investment.