Dibrugarh: A woman linkman of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was apprehended by a joint team of the Indian Army and Assam police near Dibrugarh University in eastern Assam on Saturday with Rs 3 lakh in cash.

According to police, the woman, identified as Pushpanjali Gogoi, a resident of Dihing village of the Laipuli area in Tinsukia district, was apprehended at around 3 pm. She had been extorting money from businessmen in the area on behalf of ULFA (I).

One mobile phone was also seized from her possession, said a police official. This is the first time that an ULFA (I) woman linkman has been apprehended with such a large amount of cash.

The arrest has come as a major blow to the outfit, which has been using extortion money to fund its activities.

Two weeks ago, ULFA (I) sent an extortion letter to a tea garden located in the Sonari area of Charaideo district seeking Rs 72 lakh for the banned outfit’s fund.

The extortion letter, signed by ULFA (I) leader Nayan Asom, was sent to Manoj Gogoi, the manager of the Timon tea estate in Charaideo via WhatsApp. The letter sought an amount of Rs 72 lakh for the organisational fund.

No one related to the incident has been apprehended by the police till now and further investigation into the matter is on.

The arrest of Pushpanjali Gogoi and the extortion letter sent to the tea garden are a clear indication that ULFA (I) is still active in the region and is continuing to extort money from people.