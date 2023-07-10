Dibrugarh: The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has sent an extortion letter to a tea garden in the Sonari area of Charaideo district in Assam, demanding Rs 72 lakh.

The letter, signed by ULFA (I) leader Nayan Asom, was sent to Manoj Gogoi, the manager of the Timon tea estate in Charaideo via WhatsApp on Sunday.

No one has been apprehended by the police in connection with the incident so far. Charaideo SP Yuvraj said that police have launched an investigation into the matter.

“The extortion letter was sent through WhatsApp in the name of ULFA leader Nayan Asom. The garden management has already registered an FIR and an investigation has been launched. We will crack the case soon,” the SP said.

Sources said that the manager Manoj Gogoi has fled the tea estate fearing repercussions from the militant outfit. There have been incidents of abduction of tea garden managers by ULFA (I) in the past.

Sources also said that extortion demands have been on the rise in Charaideo district because it shares a border with Nagaland.

“The activities of ULFA (I) have been less compared to earlier activities. We are taking all measures to curb such activities,” said a police source.

The extortion letter is a reminder of the security challenges that the tea industry faces in Assam.