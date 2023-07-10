Dimapur: Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton said the state government is doing its best to convince the central government to exempt the tribal-dominated areas from the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Patton, who is also the BJP Legislature Party leader in the Nagaland assembly, said Union home minister Amit Shah had assured that not only the tribal-dominated areas but also the Christian-dominated areas will be exempted from the UCC.

According to an official report on Monday, Patton said this while speaking at the general conference of the Lotha Officers Association at Wokha on July 8.

He urged the officers from the Lotha Naga community to give their best service to the people with sincerity and dedication wherever they are serving as they are the ambassadors of the community. He also sought the officers’ forum’s cooperation to bring change.

Patton assured the association that the legislators from Wokha district will always extend support and cooperate with it.

Adviser to Agriculture Mhathung Yanthan exhorted the officers to take up their own responsibilities with commitment and dedication.

“The door is always open to extend all support,” Yanthan told the association.

Addressing the gathering, Naga People’s Front MLA Achumbemo Kikon quoted Otto Von Bismark “With bad laws and good civil servants, it’s still possible to govern, but with bad civil servants even the best possible laws can’t help”. Kikon urged the officers to work hand in hand with the elected members to bring about better development and progress.

Advisor to chief minister, Dr Chumben Murry, in his speech, appealed to all sections of people to be law-abiding citizens and extend cooperation to the government for the growth and progress of our society.