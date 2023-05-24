DIMAPUR: As many as seven chargesheets were filed in the February assembly election-related criminal cases in Nagaland while investigations in 61 other such cases are underway.

Informing this, the Nagaland chief electoral officer’s office said a total of 70 election-related criminal cases were registered in the state during the last assembly election.

A meeting, chaired by chief electoral officer V Shashank Shekhar, was held in his office in Kohima on Monday to review the status of all criminal cases registered during the last election to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The main purpose of the meeting was not only to review the status of election-related criminal cases but to also ensure that active follow-up action continues on such cases even after the completion of the election process.

It was discussed that the Election Commission of India also keeps a close tab on any such cases registered to ensure that follow-up action is taken up to act as a deterrent for any future election and poll-related criminal activities.

All the districts will be regularly sending monthly reports on the status of action taken report of criminal cases registered during the last election to be reviewed by the office of the chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India.