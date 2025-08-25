Agartala: Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte on Sunday asserted that the state government spends 3 percent of the GSDP on public health.

“The state government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the health sector, which accounts for 3 percent of Tripura’s GDP, higher than the national average. We are doing our best to ensure access to advanced medical care within the state,” he stated.

He addressed the media at a press conference held at the Agartala Press Club.

Gitte said the number of patients referred outside Tripura for advanced treatment has dropped to nearly one-third of the pre-2018 figures, reflecting major improvements in the state’s healthcare system.

Before 2018, authorities referred around 2,000 patients annually to other states. That number fell to 778 in 2022–23, 722 in 2023–24, and 690 in the last financial year.

“This shows a significant reduction in referral cases, with more patients now opting for treatment in state-run facilities,” he added.

He also highlighted that 98 percent of patients continue to rely on government hospitals such as GB Pant, IGM, and the Regional Cancer Centre.

Outlining the available facilities, Gitte said GB Pant hospital alone has 1,400 beds, IGM has 600 beds, and the Regional Cancer Centre has over 200. Approximately two lakh patients receive indoor services annually, while OPD attendance ranges between 12 and 15 lakh.

At GB Pant, more than 2,000 patients visit the OPD daily, while IGM sees 1,400–1,500 patients, and the cancer hospital handles 600–700. The GB Pant hospital also houses 316 ICU beds and conducts most of the state’s super-speciality tests.

Regarding the recent AIIMS delegation visit, Gitte confirmed that the state has received their report and prepared an action plan. “They recommended setting up full-fledged departments and introducing a special ward where patients can choose payment-based services,” he said.

Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, Sankar Chakraborty, along with senior doctors from IGM and other departments, outlined new developments, including upcoming IPD services. They urged the public to continue placing trust in state healthcare institutions.

Responding to recent reports highlighting hospital shortcomings, Gitte clarified that some media reports contained factual inaccuracies and called for responsible journalism.

Addressing theft incidents in hospitals, he said, private security guards are undergoing specialised training in coordination with the police training institute to enhance safety measures.