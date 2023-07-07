KOHIMA: People belonging to the Christian community and some tribal areas are likely to be exempted from the purview of the uniform civil code (UCC).

This was claimed by the Nagaland government.

The Nagaland government, in a statement, stated that the central government is mulling to exempt the Christians and some tribal belts from the purview of the uniform civil code (UCC).

This statement from the Nagaland government came after a delegation from the state led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio met union home minister Amit Shah on July 05 and had discussions over the issue.

Union home minister Amit Shah assured that Christians and some pockets of tribal areas will be exempted from the scope of uniform civil code (UCC), the Nagaland government said.

“He (Amit Shah) in no uncertain terms assured the delegation that the Centre is actively considering for exemption of Christians and some tribal areas from the purview of the 22nd Law Commission’s exercise,” Nagaland government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye stated.

He added: “This came as a great relief as it will avert major upheavals.”

It may be mentioned here that some sections in the Northeast states have raised objection to proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

Strongest of the opposition to proposed implementation of the UCC has come from Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, which are Christian-majority states.

Earlier, Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard Marak had stated that tribal communities of the Northeast states should not get worried with the uniform civil code (UCC).

Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard Marak said that the uniform civil code (UCC) is not meant for the tribal areas but for the general areas.

He said that the Northeast region of India is protected by special provisions of the Constitution.

“BJP wants to restore what has been lost and taken away from the tribals in the past by the political parties which ruled the state,” he said.

Union minister SP Singh Baghel had also said that Northeast region of India will not get affected by the implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

He stated that the ruling BJP ‘respects’ the cultures of the tribals and communities from the Northeast.

The union minister added that the BJP-led government will not implement a law that goes against the interests of the people of the Northeast.

“The customs of the Northeast are respected by the party, and we will not hurt any religious or social customs, but appeasement politics is not right either,” he said.