GUWAHATI: The Northeast region of India will not get affected by the implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

This was claimed by union minister SP Singh Baghel.

Notably, Baghel is the first of the ministers from the central government to assure the people of the Northeast on the matter.

He stated that the ruling BJP ‘respects’ the cultures of the tribals and communities from the Northeast.

The union minister added that the BJP-led government will not implement a law that goes against the interests of the people of the Northeast.

“The customs of the Northeast are respected by the party, and we will not hurt any religious or social customs, but appeasement politics is not right either,” he said.

No Centre-passed law can be implemented in certain areas of the Northeast – including tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram – which are protected by Schedule 6 of the Constituion of India, union minister SP Singh Baghel said.

Other Northeast states will also be consulted and their views taken into account before any law is made or implemented, he said.

It may be mentioned here that some sections in the Northeast states have raised objection to proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

Strongest of the opposition to proposed implementation of the UCC has come from Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, which are Christian-majority states.