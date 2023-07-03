Guwahati: The Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO) and NSCN (Khango) in Nagaland have expressed their objection to the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the Central Government.

In a letter addressed to the member secretary of the Law Commission of India, CPO President Vezuihu Keyho and General Secretary Chepetso Koza highlighted the unique aspects of the Chakhesang tribe in Nagaland, including their distinct language, religion, culture, and traditional practices.

They emphasized that these practices have continued to thrive even after the conversion to Christianity 128 years ago, and they remain essential to the community’s identity.

The CPO stated that the traditional practices of inheritance, adoption, and succession hold deep significance and are in harmony with modern adjudication laws.

They cited Article 371(A) (a) (i) (ii) & (iii), which recognizes and safeguards the religious and social practices of the Nagas. Referring to a portion of the memorandum submitted to the Simon Commission in 1929, the CPO highlighted the cultural differences of the Chakhesang tribe from the plains, emphasizing the need for respect and understanding of their customs.

The CPO acknowledged that the diverse religions, languages, and ethnicities in India are not manmade but creations of God.

They commended the framers of the Indian Constitution for acknowledging these diversities and providing constitutional protections for religion, language, customary law, and social practices through Article 25.

The CPO firmly believed that the accommodation of diversities within the constitutional framework contributes to the nation’s integrity.

However, the CPO expressed concern that the majority Hindu population tends to marginalize religious minorities in the name of “majoritarianism,” which may jeopardize the security of minority communities.

They pointed out the ongoing ethnic clashes between the majority Meiteis and the minority Kukis, highlighting the negative impact it has had on the image of the BJP and India as a whole.

The CPO emphasized that matters related to personal laws, including the application of practices within communities, can vary from one village to another in Nagaland.

They cautioned that imposing the UCC, under the guise of “superiority complex” and majoritarianism, could lead to social unrest and the suppression of religious and ethnic minorities. The CPO stressed their commitment to peaceful coexistence and their decision to oppose the UCC in both letter and spirit.