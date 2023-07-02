Guwahati: The NSCN (K) based in Myanmar has reportedly experienced yet another split due to internal conflicts.

The division has resulted in two factions emerging, with Yung Aung leading one group and ‘Major General (Rtd)’ Ang Mai taking charge of the newly formed faction from the Tangshang Region.

According to sources, Ang Mai previously served as the personal secretary to the late SS Khaplang.

“With his extensive experience, having held various positions such as home minister and other military assignments, Ang Mai was unanimously elected as the chairman of the NSCN (K) on June 27 during an emergency meeting held at the GHQ”, a statement by the new faction read.

GSO-I (D) Naga Army Langnyei Konyak in the statement emphasized that Ang Mai’s leadership would follow in the footsteps of their late leader, SS Khaplang.

Langnyei further explained that the deteriorating and maladministration of the government prompted the Naga Army, under his leadership, to dispatch meeting notices to all Naga Army unit commanders on April 5, 2023.

However, Yung Aung criticized the meeting, labelling it a “factional gathering” and prevented certain Naga army officers from attending.

In response to Yung Aung’s actions, Langnyei stated that on April 10, during a meeting, the Naga Army removed Yung Aung from the chairmanship of the party.

The decision was made due to Yung Aung’s alleged anti-national and anti-party activities, which were in direct violation of the Yezhabo of the NSCN/GPRN.

Since April 10, Langnyei affirmed that the Naga Army had taken over the administration of the NSCN/GPRN government until June 27, 2023.