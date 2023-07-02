Guwahati: Three members of a family were killed in Doboka of Hojai in Assam after being run over by a dumper truck driven by a drunk driver.

The truck was being driven in the wrong direction of the road, the locals alleged.

The driver of the truck was drunk which made in incapable of controlling the massive vehicle. He ran over a man and his two young daughters riding on a motorcycle in Jabrakhowa village of Hojai.

The victims after being run over died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses reported that the dumper, bearing the registration number AS01BC9504, was speeding and was recklessly driven when the accident occurred.

Visual evidence from the scene reveals the motorcycle completely was crushed under the weight of the dumper truck.

Police shortly after the incident, arrived at the accident site and recovered the bodies of the victims.

An investigation along with legal proceedings against the driver has been initiated.