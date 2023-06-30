KOHIMA: The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland, has opposed the implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

Opposing the implementation of UCC, the NDPP in Nagaland stated that the law will negatively impact the freedom and rights of the minority communities and the tribal people of India.

“The Nagas have been ensured the protection of our customary practices and traditions by the insertion of Article 371(A) in the Constitution of India,” the NDPP said in a statement.

The party also said that implementing UCC before a final solution to the vexed Naga political issue in achieved, will have “significant consequences”.

“Having endured a long period of turmoil and bloodshed, today the Nagas want the peace that has been in place since the negotiations began, to become permanent. However, to introduce a new law that will have deep impact upon the personal laws of the people will instead create further uncertainty and has the serious potential to threaten the peaceful environment,” the NDPP said.

“Introducing a common civil code for the populace will surely have adverse result in achieving the ideals of the country. This, in turn, will surely create a sentimental and emotional divide which will not be good for national integration,” it said.