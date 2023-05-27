Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) declared a month-long protest against the government’s decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction for mathematics and science in vernacular schools starting from Class 6.

The agitation will culminate in a gathering of academicians and educationists on June 27 in Guwahati, as stated by Utpal Sarma and Sankarjyoti Boruah, the President (in-charge) and Secretary of AASU, respectively.

Also Read: Assam | Dognapping in Guwahati caught on camera, street dogs in city targeted for ‘consumption’

“We strongly oppose the government’s decision to teach mathematics and science in English, as it poses a threat to the preservation and development of Assamese, Bodo, and other regional languages. Since its announcement last year, we have consistently voiced our dissent,” they asserted.

Also Read: Assam: AHRC takes suo moto cognizance of Kharguli pipe burst incident in Guwahati

To advocate for the withdrawal of this decision, AASU will initiate a month-long protest starting from May 27. The first step will involve a discussion with the state’s teachers’ associations on May 28. Subsequently, on May 31, all regional committees of AASU will observe a 10-hour fast, followed by a “gana satyagraha” in Guwahati on June 6.

The AASU leaders emphasized the need for comprehensive English language education for students in vernacular schools, enabling them to attain fluency in the language, rather than resorting to such decisions.