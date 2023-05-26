GUWAHATI: A sensational video of a dognapping incident in Guwahati city of Assam has been caught on camera.

A CCTV footage of a street dog being picked up by a few miscreants in Guwahati city of Assam has now gone viral on social media.

It may be mentioned here that there have been numerous instances over the past one week where dog thieves picked up dogs from various localities of Guwahati in Assam.

A CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows how street dogs are being lured into a trap by the miscreants.

The dogs are fed biscuits and other eatables by the miscreants to lure them and then picked up in a vehicle.

These rampant incidents of dognapping by miscreants during nights have raised suspicion over illegal supply of dogs to neighbouring states of Assam, where dog meat is ‘consumed’.

Consumption of dog meat is very rare in India, seen in a few tribal communities in some Northeast states, particularly Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

In September 2022, Assam Police rescued at least 31 smuggled dogs from Bokakhat town of Assam.

These dogs were stuffed into sacks and had their mouth and legs tied.

In December 2021, Assam Police rescued 24 canines in Jorhat that were illegally caged in the Chaguri area.