Guwahati: The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of a tragic incident that occurred in the Kharguli area of Guwahati, where a burst water supply pipeline resulted in widespread damage and claimed the life of a woman.

According to reports, the incident took place yesterday at approximately 3 pm when the Gammon JICA water supply main pipeline ruptured, unleashing a massive gush of water that swept away multiple vehicles and caused extensive destruction to around 40 houses.

The incident affected over 600 individuals, with approximately 30 people sustaining injuries.

The exact cause of the pipeline burst is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the underlying factors behind this unfortunate event.

Videos from the scene depict torrents of water forcefully flooding the Kharguli area, leading to the washing away of numerous vehicles and causing damage to residential properties.

Tragically, one individual identified as Sumitra Rabha lost her life in the incident.

Sumitra was a resident of one of the houses that suffered damage due to the force of the water.

Upon reviewing various media reports and coverage of the incident, the AHRC has taken proactive measures to address the catastrophic event. The Commission has instructed the District Magistrate of Kamrup (M) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and provide a detailed report expeditiously.

It may be mentioned that a three-member committee has been constituted to probe the incident.

A notification has been released by the Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Department in this regard stating that a three-member panel will launch an enquiry into the incident.

The committee will comprise: Prabitra Ram Khaund, Secretary to the Govt of Assam DoHUA, Ramendra Sunde Choudhury Retd. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, PHE Department cum Addl. Mission Director and Sanjai Kr Mahanta, Retd Chief Engineer, Irrigation Member Department cum Addl. Mission Director (Admin), AMRUT.

The panel has been given a three-day time to submit a report of its findings.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has also initiated a separate inquiry into the incident.