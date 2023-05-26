Guwahati: Young Assamese filmmaker Arindam Barooah is all set to release his latest short film Because I Love You on May 27 on ZEROTH DRAMA YouTube Channel.

The short film produced by Rinku Bora & A. Medhi under the banner of Panchoi Productions focuses on sundry layers of complexities of a relationship. The story, which revolves around a loving couple, takes an unexpected turn when a new neighbour visits the couple, and they decide to provide practical help.

The story, screenplay & dialogues are written by Drishti Das and the cast includes Bidisha Kashyap, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika and Bedabrat Borah.

Cinematography is handled by Manab Jyoti Baruah and the music of the film is rendered by Sudarshan Borkotoky.

Teaser Link: https://youtu.be/5kWvs_HZrpE

Arindam Barooah, who hails from upper Assam’s oil town Duliajan, is known for Eti Notun Prabhat: A New Dawn, Akanksha: An Impassioned Desire, Baandhon (In Chains), Bhranti (Fallacy Beholds) Bodh (Unfolding the spirit of Reverence), Obosheshot (At last…), Rendezvous (Unfolding an Unforeseen) and Endharor Bheta Bhangi…(Breaking the Cocoon).