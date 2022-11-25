SHILLONG: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) have demanded for better security measures along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border.

Both the students’ bodies made this demand following the incident of firing at Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border on Tuesday.

Six people lost their lives that included five Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard after personnel of Assam police opened fire on a crowd.

The demand was made by the students’ bodies after a meeting between delegations of AASU and KSU.

“Proper security must be given to the border areas,” the AASU and KSU said.

They added that the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya “are duty bound to solve the problem” and that “both the governments should take into confidence the people living in border areas”.

The meeting was organised by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), of which both AASU and KSU are members.

“Both state governments should provide security, as there is an apprehension and a sense of insecurity amongst some of the residents residing in Assam… and Meghalaya,” a joint statement from AASU, KSU and NESO stated.