Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended an invitation to sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to train in his state.

Acknowledging the challenging conditions prevailing in Manipur, especially for athletes preparing for events like Khelo India and Asian Games, Chief Minister Stalin expressed his deep concern and offered support to the talented athletes.

The announcement came in a statement made by Chief Minister Stalin on Sunday, where he expressed his admiration for Manipur’s reputation for producing champions, particularly women champions, in various sports.

With the current situation causing hindrances to their training and growth, Tamil Nadu seeks to provide a safe and conducive environment for the athletes to pursue their dreams.

“I have directed Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make arrangements for the Manipur sportspersons in Tamil Nadu,” Chief Minister Stalin affirmed, emphasizing the state’s commitment to support and nurture talent from across the country.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Sports Minister of Tamil Nadu, has pledged to provide high-quality training facilities and resources on behalf of the Sports Department.

This offer aims to enable Manipur sportspersons to prepare for future competitions and showcase their skills on a national and international level.

Tamil Nadu is set to host the 2024 edition of the Khelo India games.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu’s culture is rooted in love and care, embracing the belief of “Yaathum oorey, Yaavarum kelir,” meaning “every place is mine, all people are my relatives.”

This spirit of inclusivity and empathy forms the basis of the state’s invitation to the Manipur athletes, opening its doors to welcome them as part of its extended sports family.

To avail of this opportunity, sportspersons from Manipur interested in training in Tamil Nadu can contact the dedicated helpline number 91-8925903047 or email their details, including ID proof and training requirements, to sportstn2023@gmail.com.