Imphal: The Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of six proscribed underground outfits operating in Manipur, has appealed to the people to defend the unity of Manipur as one.

It also strongly condemned the inhumane parading of two innocent tribal women and called for the punishment of the perpetrators.

So far, six persons, including a juvenile reportedly involved in the crime, have been in judicial custody.

In a statement issued by its publicity committee, CorCom urged the ongoing warring parties—the Meiteis—to stop targeting innocent people in the valley, and similarly, it called upon the Kukis to cease harassing innocent people of other communities in hill areas, particularly in Kangpokpi and Moreh.

It appealed to all warring groups to respect Universal Human Rights and cease the destruction of lives and properties of innocents.

The CorCom alleged that for more than two and a half months, the people have been drawn helplessly into the vortex of a (proxy) war, carefully designed by the Indian administration with sheer military power to subdue the genuine struggle for the sovereignty of Manipur.

According to CorCom, the rulers are implementing a ‘Divide and Destroy’ policy among the ethnic people of the region, which is wreaking havoc on the lives of its indigenous people.

It further accused India and its henchmen of plotting a ‘Hate Game,’ making the people in the region, especially in the ongoing ethnic violence-hit Manipur, fall into a death trap.

The CorCom stated that innocents are fighting against all internal and external elements that challenge the integrity and sovereignty of Manipur.

The statement of the CorCom comes at a time when tension has been triggered by the molestation of two women from one of the warring tribes, who were paraded naked by a mob.

The CorCom is a conglomeration of six Valley-based militant outfits—the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), its Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF, the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army- PLA), and United National Liberation Front (UNLF). CorCom is demanding independence for Manipur.

The princely state of Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.