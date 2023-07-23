Dimapur: Ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland said it is prepared to extend any support, if needed, towards restoring normalcy in Manipur.

The party also appealed to the people of Nagaland to continue to uphold Manipur and her citizens in prayers and continue extending wholehearted help and support as and where required.

In a statement issued by its media and communication committee, the NDPP said it shares the pain and the grief of those innocent women and the people of Manipur who are undergoing unwarranted manmade tragedy that has engulfed the whole state for the last 70-plus days.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I threatens DGP GP Singh alleging ‘fake encounters’

The party, which is running the coalition government in the state along with the BJP, made a fervent appeal to the government of India to not only take the highest possible action against the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity but to take concrete steps to rebuild the confidence of the people and also ensure that order is restored.

“The Centre must do everything possible to end this senseless violence and anarchy that has gripped Manipur,” the party said.

Stating that it stands in solidarity with the people who are suffering and in pain, the NDPP said it was appalled and shocked at the recent emergence of a viral video where two tribal sisters were seen being paraded naked, molested and raped by a mob.

Also Read: Assam’s Bidyasagar Talukdar bags second position in UPSC IIS Examination

“Such barbaric and horrific acts do not belong in a civilised society let alone at an age when the whole world is all propagating and promoting gender equality,” the statement said.

It said this act of two innocent unarmed women being the victims of a large group of heavily armed men is highly condemnable and that the authorities concerned must ensure that justice is duly served at the earliest.

“In fact, this horrendous incident is one of many more such acts of human rights abuse,” the NDPP said adding India and humanity have been shamed.