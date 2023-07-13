Guwahati: Assam made headlines once again today as Bidyasagar Talukdar from Nalbari secured the second position in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Indian Information Service (IIS) examination.

Talukdar, a resident of Piplibari village of Tihu in Nalbari district, secured second position in the Assamese language.

Another Assamese candidate, Anumita Das, also achieved a commendable accomplishment by securing the 14th rank in the examination.

A total of 29 candidates representing diverse linguistic backgrounds were selected for the UPSC-IIS examination, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

“I am very happy to have achieved this success. I would like to thank my family, friends, and teachers for their support. I am also grateful to the UPSC for conducting a fair and impartial examination,” said Talukdar.

Das said she was “elated” with her results. “I am proud to have represented Assam in the UPSC-IIS examination. I hope to use my skills and knowledge to serve the people of India,” she said.

The Indian Information Service (IIS) is the central civil service under Group A and Group B of the Central Civil Services of the executive branch of the Government of India.