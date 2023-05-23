GUWAHATI: The union public service commission (UPSC) declared final results of the 2022 UPSC CSE exam on Tuesday (May 23) afternoon.

Mayur Hazarika, hailing from Tezpur in Assam, secured the fifth spot in the UPSC 2022 CSE exams that were held earlier.

Hazarika is a doctor by profession and is engaged with the national health mission, Assam.

He completed his MBBS from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

Mayur Hazarika had completed his higer secondary studies from Ramanujan junior college in Nagaon district of Assam.

Another candidate from Assam – Mohammad Idul Ahmed – also cracked the UPSC exam securing 298th rank.

Ahmed is a graduate in Mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati.

Manas Jyoti Das, also from Assam, cracked the exam securing 881st rank.

Furthermore, Simanta Buragohain, Anjali Bharadwaj (271), VS Vaiphei (619) and Nivedita Das (848) – all from Assam – also cleared the exam.

It may be mentioned here that the top four spots were grabbed by girls.

Moreover, there are as many as six girls in the top 10 list of successful candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the civil services main examination 2022 can now check and download their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Ishita Kishore has bagged all India rank (AIR) – 1 in the exam.

AIR ROLL NO NAME 1 5809986 ISHITA KISHORE 2 1506175 GARIMA LOHIA 3 1019872 UMA HARATHI N 4 858695 SMRITI MISHRA 5 906457 MAYUR HAZARIKA 6 2409491 GAHANA NAVYA JAMES 7 1802522 WASEEM AHMAD BHAT 8 853004 ANIRUDDH YADAV 9 3517201 KANIKA GOYAL 10 205139 RAHUL SRIVASTAVA

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

These candidates have been recommended for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (ii) Indian Foreign Service (IFS) (iii) Indian Police Service (IPS) (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The UPSC CSE is considered one of the toughest exams in the country, and the success of the candidates in this exam is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

The candidates who clear this exam are selected for serving the nation in various capacities and are responsible for shaping the policies and programs of the country.