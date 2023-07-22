Dimapur: Taking a step forward towards providing advanced and specialized medical testing facilities, a doctor couple has installed a state-of-the-art CT scan machine in their laboratory at Dimapur in Nagaland for the best medical testing solutions.

The CT scan machine, which is GE Revolution ACTS 32 slice, was inaugurated in their laboratory – Apex Diagnostic Clinic and Research Center – by former parliamentary secretary Wochumo Kithan at a small but impressive inaugural programme on Saturday.

Kithan, in his address, urged the doctor couple to update themselves with the latest developments in medical testing. The latest CT scan machine is one of the best in Dimapur, said Dr Worshim Khamrang, husband of Dr Lumbeni Kithan who set up the lab in April 2022.

Apex Diagnostic Clinic and Research Center is also the second clinic to have the facility in the city. While Dr Khamrang is a radiologist (DMRD) from Madras Medical College, Chennai his wife Dr Kithan is an MD in microbiology from Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore.

Besides a range of testing facilities, the laboratory has the advantage of having a radiologist, a microbiologist and two pathologists.

The clinic has established itself as a premier diagnostic centre in Dimapur within a short period of one year with all the latest testing machines and equipment.

The senior in-house radiologist Dr Khamrang will report the 32-slice CT scan and do ultrasound, X-ray and guided procedures.

Dr Kithan will perform the culture and sensitivity. Besides the CT scan machine, the clinic also provides services and facilities such as ultrasound, X-ray, ultrasound-guided interventions and procedures, culture and sensitivity, blood test and other routine tests, master health check-ups and OPD consultation.

Dr Khamrang said the emergency reports are given in an hour while other reports are provided within 24 hours.

They hoped that the clinical test reports will provide a good service for the people of Dimapur and that people will take advantage of the facilities.