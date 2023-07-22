Dimapur: Nagaland police, under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), will introduce an improvised traffic control system (ITCS) at Nagarjan Police Point and Holy Cross Police Point in Dimapur.

Dimapur police PRO and DCP (crime), in a release, said the traffic lights are going to be operational soon.

Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie has taken the initiative to install the ITCS.

The release said traffic rules and regulations are devised to ensure the smooth flow of motor vehicles on the road, which are not meant only for drivers but also for all road users.

It said thorough knowledge of traffic rules/regulations, traffic signs and markings are very essential for drivers and road users. Police said this can greatly reduce the number of accidents and establish a healthy and organised traffic system in the city.

On by-lane thoroughfare access, police said the vehicles may continue to ply on certain routes even if a red signal (stop signal) is flashed unless signalled by the traffic police to stop.

Vehicles travelling from Dhobinallah towards City Tower, vehicles travelling from City Tower towards Nyamo Lotha Road and vehicles travelling from Nyamo Lotha Road towards Dhobinallah can ply despite the red signal at Holy Cross Police Point.

Also, vehicles travelling from Nagarjan Road towards CP Office Road/Railway Station Road, vehicles travelling from CP Office Road/Railway Station Road towards Super Market Road and vehicles travelling from Super Market Road towards Nagarjan Road can continue to ply even if the stop signal is flashed, the release said.

With the introduction of the traffic control system for more effective traffic management, the Dimapur traffic police sought the cooperation and support of all to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. The release said when the public is cooperative and abides by the traffic rules, it makes the task of traffic police much easier.

The police requested all concerned to abide by the traffic regulations. Disobeying the rules is an offence for which the traffic police may impose penalties, the release added.