Guwahati: A video of a girl being pushed out of a temple premises in Guwahati by a woman for wearing half pant has surfaced online.

The incident reportedly took place at Sukreswar temple located on the bank of Brahmaputra in Guwahati when people flocked to the temple after taking part in the Bol Bum yatra.

In the video, a woman, who was wearing a saree, can be seen pushing the girl and getting into a confrontation with her.

The girl can be heard saying that she was pushed by the woman for wearing half pant. She also says that she went to the temple after taking a bath at Basistha at night. The girl can also be heard asking the police to take action against the woman.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many people calling for the woman to be arrested. The police have said that they are investigating the matter and that appropriate action will be taken.

A video that went viral on social media. It is said that a young woman was kicked out of the Shukreswar temple in Guwahati wearing half pant and she was not allowed to enter the temple. It is not clear who is doing this. pic.twitter.com/VoO2avHKyr — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) July 27, 2023

“The incident highlights the need for religious places to be more inclusive and welcoming to people of all faiths and backgrounds. It is also a reminder that women should be able to dress freely without fear of harassment or discrimination,” said a social media user.