GUWAHATI: An Assam Inland Water Transport (IWT) department employee drowned in the Brahmaputra river in North Guwahati on Tuesday (June 27).

The Assam IWT department employee fell into the Brahmaputra river as he tried to jump from one boat to another.

The man – an on-duty official – tried to jump from a boat that was about to dock, to another.

The incident took place at the Majgaon bank in North Guwahati, Assam.

Although, the passengers and other crew in the boat tried to rescue the IWT employee, he was not to be traced.

Later, personnel of the Assam state disaster response force (SDRF) reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased IWT employee.

The deceased Assam IWT employee has been identified as Dhanjit Ignti.