Guwahati: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, arrived at Geetashram in Central Assam’s Hojai for a three-day visit to the state.

During his visit, he would engage with the Swayamsevaks and address the Sangh Shiksha Varg (2nd year) attendees, a training camp that commenced on July 12 and will conclude on August 1.

He reached Guwahati on Thursday and directed headed to Hojai.

A statement said that in total, 151 Swayamsevaks from Asom Kshetra, 95 from Uttar Asom Pranta, 12 from Dakshin Asom Pranta, 4 from Arunachal Pranta, 44 from Tripura Pranta, and 6 from Manipur Pranta are participating in the training camp.

Kishor Shivam, the Prachar Pramukh (Media Relations In-Charge) of Asom Pranta, informed about the RSS chief’s scheduled address to the attendees.