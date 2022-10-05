NAGPUR: Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – Mohan Bhagwat – has said that the RSS is not a danger to the minorities in India.

“Some have been spreading rumours and scare that the RSS is a danger to minorities. This is not the nature of the Sangh or of Hindus,” said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He added: “Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said in Nagpur.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made this statement while speaking at the organisation’s annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Nagpur.

Bhagwat also commented on the ongoing debate over “Hindu Rashtra”.

“The concept of Hindu Rashtra is being discussed all over. Many agree with the concept but are opposed to the word Hindu and prefer to use other words. We don’t have any issue with that. For the clarity of concept, we will keep emphasizing the word Hindu for ourselves,” the RSS chief further said.

The RSS also made a change in its tradition by inviting a woman at the organisation’s Viyayadashami celebrations on Wednesday.

This was for the first time in its history of the RSS that a woman – mountaineer Santosh Yadav – was invited as the chief guest on the occasion.

“We must empower our women. Society can’t progress without women,” said Mohan Bhagwat.

Moreover, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also commented on the population ‘imbalance’ in India.

“Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries. Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored,” Bhagwat said.