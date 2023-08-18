Guwahati: Former Union Minister of State and senior Assam BJP leader, Rajen Gohain resigned from his position as the chairperson of Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited on Friday.

The 72-year-old politician and senior BJP leader has represented the Nowgong constituency since 1999. He won the seat for a consequent four terms till 2014 before being denied the party ticket in 2019.

Sources said that his decision is related to the recent clash between new and old BJP members.

He was also not satisfied with the delimitation process where a few parts of the Nowgon Lok Sabha constituency were included in the newly formed Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the resignation letter addressed to the Assam Chief Minister, Rajen Gohain wrote, “It is with great sadness that I must resign the chairman of Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited with immediate effect.”

He added that he had been a good advocate of the party (BJP) and its ideology for more than two decades and always supported and nurtured it with full capacity.

He added that the recent delimitation process has rendered the 10-Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency unwinnable for BJP candidates in the future also putting the people of Nagaon under threat because of the demographic change.

“Despite having numerous rounds of discussion with you I am afraid that my concerns and my deep dissatisfaction with the way the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency has been constituted did not bring any change whatsoever”, his letter wrote.

He further added that he also apprised the Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the concern and during the meeting, Shah asked him to give the recommendations on the matter in writing.

Gohain claimed that while he did the very next day give the recommendation in writing, it did not bring any positive outcome.

“I feel betrayed and almost disrespected that a senior member like myself was not heard by its own part leaders of a genuine concern for the party’s own benefit”, he said.

His letter further wrote, “I have been a very obedient soldier of the party for more than 25 years also representing the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency as a Member of Parliament (MP) for 4 consecutive terms which is a span of 20 years and I think my experience on this matter should have been counted for and my concerns for the safety and identity of my people should be respected.”

He added that the people of Nagaon are distressed and disappointed by this decision.

“I am afraid we cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that in these circumstances it would not be right for me to remain in office”, he wrote.