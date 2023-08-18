Guwahati: Educationist and former Vice Principal of Cotton College, Deven Dutta, breathed his last at the age of 81 in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

He died while undergoing medical care at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Deven Dutta passed away at GMCH at approximately 12.10 am last night.

Also Read: Assam: SC Collegium recommends Arunachal judicial officer as Gauhati HC Judge

He was reportedly grappling with cardiac, renal, and pulmonary issues and was admitted to the GMCH on August 11.

He was born in Nazira, Sivasagar. He accomplished his post-graduation in English in 1965 and embarked on his professional journey as a Professor at Cotton College later.

Also Read: Assam: 2 youths killed in road accident near Bogibeel bridge in Dibrugarh

In the year 2001, Deven Dutta was appointed as the Vice Principal of Cotton College.

The last rites of the educationist will be conducted at the Nabagraha crematorium.