SILCHAR: A major wildlife smuggling bid has been foiled by the police at Dholai in Cachar district of Assam near the Mizoram border.

As many as six Australian Palm Cockatoos – a species of exotic birds – were rescued from the clutches of wildlife traffickers by the personnel at the Dholakhal border out-post in Assam.

The recovery was made after the police personnel intercepted the wildlife traffickers in the wee hours of Sunday (August 20).

No arrests were made by the police, as the traffickers fled from the spot after being challenged by the police, abandoning the cages holding the birds.

It may be mentioned here that the value of one Australian Palm Cockatoo in black market is around Rs 20 lakh.

Thus, the total estimated value of the six Australian Palm Cockatoos is believed to be over Rs one crore in black market.

The rescued birds, according to police, are suspected to be smuggled to the middle-eastern countries.

The rescued birds will be handed over to the Assam state zoo authorities.

Palm cockatoos are found in rainforests and woodlands of New Guinea and Cape York Peninsula, Queensland in Australia.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 in connection with the case, Assam police informed.

The Assam police officials further added that the endangered birds might have been smuggled from Myanmar.