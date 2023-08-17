GUWAHATI: The Assam police arrested a mother-son duo from West Karbi Anglong district of the state and Meghalaya’s Shillong on charges of illegal wildlife trading.

The accused, Rindik Teringpi and Bidasingh Senar, are residents of Gita Langkok village in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Wednesday (August 16), .

The Assam police seized 7.60 gram of pangolin scales from Teringpi.

The mother-son duo was part of an Assam-Meghalaya inter-state wildlife trafficking racket, who were involved in another case of smuggling of tiger skin and bones.

The Azara police in Assam on June 29, 2023 apprehended four alleged wildlife smugglers and seized tiger bones and skin from their possession from the state’s Kamrup district.

All the four accused were allegedly involved in poaching of a tiger at Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli area.

During interrogation, they revealed that they were shipping the body parts of the tiger to Meghalaya which was to be transported to another destination.

The Azara police later handed over the accused to the Assam forest department. On August 8, the forest department transferred the case to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

The WCCB booked the accused under sections 9/39/40/48A/49B/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Investigation by the WCCB revealed the involvement of a transnational border wildlife trafficking racket.