Guwahati: The sensor cameras installed in the Kanchanjuri Animal Corridor, one of the most sensitive areas in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, have remained non-functional for over a month.

The censor cameras were installed on NH 37, which passes through Kaziranga National Park following the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The cameras were installed in 2018 to monitor the speed of vehicles and prevent accidents involving wildlife.

The cameras, which are equipped with automatic number plates recognizing with radar, were installed with the aim to detect the speed of vehicles.

The cameras had remained non-functional for the last few months due to lack of maintenance, were reinstalled.

The forest department recently repaired the cameras and installed in other animal corridors, but they have not yet been reinstalled in the Kanchanjuri Animal Corridor.

The non-functional cameras have raised concerns about the safety of wildlife in the Kanchanjuri Animal Corridor. The corridor is a major migration route for elephants, rhinos, and other animals.

In recent years, there have been several accidents involving vehicles and wildlife in the corridor.

The forest department has not yet explained why the cameras in the Kanchanjuri Animal Corridor have not been reinstalled.

However, the delay is a cause for concern for wildlife conservationists. The cameras are an important tool for preventing accidents involving wildlife, and their non-functionality puts animals at risk.

“The forest department should immediately reinstall the cameras in the Kanchanjuri Animal Corridor of Kaziranga. This is essential to ensuring the safety of wildlife in the corridor and preventing accidents,”said a wildlife activist.