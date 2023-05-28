GUWAHATI: The Assam government, on Sunday (May 28), launched a massive eviction drive at the Orang national park to clear animal corridor from alleged ‘encroachers’.

The four-day-long eviction drive will be conducted in Sonitpur district of Assam on the first two days.

The remainder of the eviction drive at the Orang national park will be conducted in Darrang district of Assam in the last two days.

Notably, the Orang national park is spread over an area of 89 sq km in Sonitpur and Darrang districts of Assam.

The eviction drive that started on May 28 is being conducted to clear ‘encroached’ land on an animal corridor that leads to the Kaziranga national park.

Over 13,000 acre of the Orang national park in Assam is being targeted to be cleared during the eviction drive.

Of the total 13,000 acres of ‘encroached’ land, over 6800 acre are in Sonitpur district of Assam.

Over 2000 security personnel and forest guards have been deployed for the eviction drive.